Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:54 10.09.2025

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss sanctions against Russia

1 min read
Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss sanctions against Russia
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed further strengthening of sanctions against Russia, in particular the US position on this issue, and support for Ukrainian children.

“Ursula informed me about the joint work with American partners on strengthening sanctions against Russia,” he said on X Wednesday.

“We also discussed support for Ukrainian children. Ursula confirmed that the EU will help finance free meals for schoolchildren. We coordinated further steps for the return of abducted children,” Zelenskyy added.

He also thanked the head of the EC “for the strong State of the Union Address and the clear message regarding EUR 6 billion for drone production in Ukraine. We must find even more ways to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

“We agreed to stay in contact,” he added.

Tags: #sanctions #leyen #usa

