No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy - Trump

US President Donald Trump, at a press conference following his three-on-three meeting with Vladimir Putin, said the talks were productive and he would brief allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on their results.

"I think we had a very productive meeting. There were a lot of things we agreed on... No deal, no deal yet. I'll call NATO... Of course, I'll call President Zelensky and let him know about today's meeting... We've really made a lot of progress," Trump said.