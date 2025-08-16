Putin announces 'agreement reached,' 'start of progress' in resolving war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin said after meeting with US President Donald Trump that the "agreement reached" would contribute to "achieving peace in Ukraine."

"President Trump is personally trying to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict. The situation in Ukraine is associated with threats to our security, but we have always considered Ukraine a brotherly people. At the same time, we are convinced that in order to settle this for the long term, we must eliminate all sources of conflict. I very much hope that the agreement we have reached will contribute to achieving peace in Ukraine," he said during a joint press conference following the meeting.