01:54 16.08.2025
Trump-Putin three-on-three meeting concludes, press conference expected
The three-on-three meeting between US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin ended after almost three hours, with journalists then given access to the room for a press conference following the summit.
"This happened very fast - press here for Trump/Putin joint presser were told to get in seats quickly, and that it could begin as soon as 10 mins from now. This is EARLIER than expected," a Fox News correspondent at the White House reported.