01:40 16.08.2025
Trump-Putin three-on-three meeting concludes, press conference expected
Journalists were given access to the press conference room of US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Putin following their meeting, which lasted almost three hours.
"It happened very quickly - journalists who gathered for the joint press conference between Trump and Putin were told to quickly take their seats and that it could start in 10 minutes. This is EARLIER than expected," senior White House correspondent for Fox News Jackie Heinrich said.