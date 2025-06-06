Share of air alarms in shopping centers in May amounts to 8.4% of working time - Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers

The share of air alarms during the working time of shopping centers in May 2025 amounted to 8.4%, which is the lowest figure since November 2023, the press service of the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers reported.

It is noted that the alarms have shifted mostly to nighttime, which exhausts the population and at the same time has a positive effect on the work of shopping centers. In particular, shopping centers in Dnipropetrovsk region were closed due to alarms 4.8% of the time in May compared to 24.3% in April. In Kharkiv, this figure decreased from 23.1% to 11.8%. However, in some regions, the share of air alarms during the operation of the shopping center, on the contrary, increased. These are Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

As a result of these changes, the top five regions whose shopping centers were most disrupted by air alarms in May 2025 look like this: Donetsk region (67.3%), Sumy region (50.9%), Zaporizhia region (17.7%), Kharkiv region (11.8%), Poltava region (9.5%).

On average, in Ukraine, the time of forced downtime of shopping centers due to air alarms reached 110.6 working days from the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and in May 2025 - 1.7 working days.

Since February 24, 2022, the union has been publishing an interactive map of the duration of air alarms in the regions of the country. The map is updated monthly.

The Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers, founded in 2020, is a non-profit organization that unites key participants in the retail real estate market: owners and developers of shopping centers, as well as companies related to the construction and maintenance of shopping centers.