Poroshenko convinced electoral processes in Ukraine during wartime destroy internal unity

Leader of the European Solidarity party, MP of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, has said that the electoral processes in Ukraine during the war destroy internal unity and are beneficial only to the leadership of the Russian Federation, the political force said on its official website.

"Do you know what the elections in Ukraine mean now? Killing unity. Because elections are always a struggle. And there can be no unity during the elections. Any democracy knows about this," he said during a meeting with diplomats, politicians and experts at the French Institute of International Relations.

He stressed that neither he nor the incumbent president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, would win in such a situation. "Who would be the winner in this election? This is one person - Putin. He already has a well-thought-out disinformation campaign. He has a fifth column. And he will never step back now. During the war, if there are elections, he will just take advantage of the moment. This is unacceptable," Poroshenko stressed.

"We must win the war. We must cease fire. And elections must meet the general criteria of democracy and freedom. I am against holding the elections now," the politician stressed.

At the same time, he added that "I dream of winning the elections" as a candidate for the European Parliament from Ukraine when Ukraine becomes a member of the European Union. "We will think about other elections in the future," Poroshenko concluded.