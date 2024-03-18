Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Jan-Feb 2024 at 3.6%

The real growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in the first two months of 2024 was 3.6% compared to the same period in 2023, this assessment was voiced by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

"The economy continues to show recovery growth. In January-February, we estimate GDP growth at 3.6% compared to the same period last year," she wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

According to Svyrydenko, this was facilitated by several factors, in particular, investment demand, favorable weather conditions for construction work, agricultural exports, the work of the Ukrainian maritime corridor, the expansion of production capacity in the mining industry and stability in the energy sector.

"Thanks to positive indicators in key sectors of the economy, we expect sustainable growth for the entire first quarter," said the First Deputy Prime Minister.

The Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting previously estimated GDP growth in February at 5.6%, down from 3.1% in January, partly attributing the acceleration to a calendar factor (leap year), as well as better maritime logistics and fewer problems with access to electricity.