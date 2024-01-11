DIM provides additional discounts under eRecovery program

Economy

The DIM group of companies provides additional individual discounts for Ukrainians on the purchase of housing using housing certificates issued under the program of compensation for housing destroyed due to the war, the company’s press service told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

It is also noted that if the certificate amount does not fully cover the cost of the apartment, Ukrainian families can take advantage of installment programs for up to five years from the developer.

“We are already working with the first requests from certificate holders who have chosen an apartment in our residential complexes and submitted applications for booking funds. In the near future we are waiting for the approval of applications and the receipt of funds,” said DIM Marketing Director Darya Bedia.

Certificate holders can use their certificates to purchase housing in the already built residential complexes New Autograph, Metropolis and Lucky Land, which are located in Kyiv and the Park Lake City country complex in the village Pidhirtsi, Kyiv region, or houses that are in the final stage of construction.

The DIM group of companies will work with all financial institutions that will lend under government programs, these are both state banks, Sberbank, Sense Bank, PrivatBank, and commercial banks.

The DIM group of companies was founded in 2014 and consists of six companies covering all stages of construction. To date, it has put into operation 12 houses in six residential complexes with a total residential area of more than 218,000 square meters. There are six residential complexes of the comfort+ and business class categories at the construction stage, namely New Autograph, Metropolis, Park Lake City, and Lucky Land.

