19:23 06.01.2024

NBU confident in lawfulness of Sense Bank's nationalization

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is confident in the lawfulness of the decision to withdraw the systemic Sense Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank, Kyiv) from the market, since it was adopted in strict accordance with the laws "On the National Bank of Ukraine," "On Banks and Banking Activities," "On the Household Deposits Guarantee System," the NBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This decision made it possible to maintain financial soundness of Ukraine and avoid a threat to the interests of bank' depositors and other creditors that arose due to support for the actions and policies of the aggressor country on the part of the owners of indirect substantial participation in JSC Sense Bank and, as a consequence, application of Ukrainian and international sanctions against them," the NBU press service said in response to a request from Interfax-Ukraine.

The National Bank is ready to provide assistance in defending the legitimate interests of the state, the press service said.

As reported, ABH Holdings S.A. (ABHH) on December 29, 2023 filed a request for arbitration with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) and a statement of claim against Ukraine, seeking full compensation for the Unlawful, in its opinion, expropriation of Sense Bank by the Ukrainian authorities through enforced nationalisation.

