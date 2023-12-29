Economy

15:38 29.12.2023

Govt approves draft Ukraine Facility plan for submission to European Commission

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft Ukraine Facility plan for submission to the European Commission, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today we are approving the draft Ukraine Facility plan for submission to the European Commission. Together with business, the public sector, the parliamentary corps, and the regions, we have done a lot of work to create it. Now there are ongoing developments, to which the European Commission will provide its comments and proposals," Shmyhal said at the Friday government meeting.

According to him, the final conditions of the program will be after the approval of the Ukraine Facility regulations by the European Council, whose meeting is scheduled for February 1, 2024.

"Agreement by the European Commission on the final version of the plan will give Ukraine access to a financial resource of EUR 50 billion for four years, of which EUR 39 billion will be used to ensure macro-financial stability," the prime minister said.

