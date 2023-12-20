Economy

14:15 20.12.2023

GDP growth slows to 4% in Nov, estimated at 5.5% in Jan-Nov – Ministry of Economy

3 min read
GDP growth slows to 4% in Nov, estimated at 5.5% in Jan-Nov – Ministry of Economy

The Ukrainian economy continues to grow even despite the fact that last month Polish truckers blocked ground border crossing points for road cargo, but the growth rate in November this year decreased compared to November last year to 4% [±2%], such preliminary estimates were published by the Ministry of Economy.

"As a result, for January-November 2023, economic growth is estimated at 5.5% compared to the corresponding period last year," the ministry said on Wednesday.

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said that in November, the almost month-long blocking of the Polish-Ukrainian border by Polish truck drivers was the main negative factor for exporting manufacturers and manufacturers dependent on imported raw materials when delivering products by road.

At the same time, according to her, the work of the Ukrainian sea corridor created by the Ukrainian Navy made it possible to partially compensate for losses in the economy.

"First of all, producers of agricultural and metallurgical products, metal ore mining enterprises and railway carriers took advantage of this. According to our estimates, positive factors in November somewhat outweighed the balance of influence on GDP, and as a result, according to preliminary operational estimates of the Ministry of Economy, there was an increase in GDP by level of 4%," Svyrydenko said.

Previously, the Ministry of Economy estimated the growth of gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in October this year at 10.5% (±2%) compared to October last year, while in September this figure was 9.1% (±2%). As a result, the ministry reported an acceleration of economic growth in January-October 2023 to 5.5% from 5.3% in January-September 2023.

However, according to new graphical data, the Ministry of Economy has significantly revised the monthly dynamics of GDP growth for July-October of this year: if previously these ministry recorded continuous positive dynamics from approximately 8.7% to 9.1% in July-September and 10.5% in October, then now the estimate for July and October is approximately less than 4%, while for August it is more than 10%, and for September it is more than 15%.

The Ministry of Economy also recalled that annual inflation in November fell to 5.1%, which is even less than in some EU countries. Thus, according to Eurostat, in November, annualized consumer inflation in the Czech Republic was 8%, Hungary – 7.7%, Iceland – 7.4%, Slovakia/Romania – 6.9%, Poland – 6.3%, and Croatia/Bulgaria – 5.5%.

"Currently, the moderate dynamics of consumer price growth is comparable to the level of inflation in European countries whose economies are not experiencing the shocks of war. This is additional evidence of the integrity and resilience of the Ukrainian economy. The current inflation trend and the factors shaping it indicate that expectations for low inflation are justified," Svyrydenko said.

At the end of October, the NBU improved its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth this year from 2.9% to 4.9%, and next – from 3.5% to 3.6%, worsening it for 2025 from 6.8% to 6%.

When approving the draft state budget for the second reading in early November, the government improved its estimate of GDP growth this year from 2.8% to 5%, but worsened it for 2024 from 5% to 4.6%.

Tags: #gdp

MORE ABOUT

16:16 11.12.2023
Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 9.3% in q3 2023 – statistics

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 9.3% in q3 2023 – statistics

14:18 26.10.2023
NBU improves its forecast for GDP growth in 2023 to 4.9% with inflation decreasing to 5.8%

NBU improves its forecast for GDP growth in 2023 to 4.9% with inflation decreasing to 5.8%

19:00 22.09.2023
Ukraine's GDP growth in Q2, 2023 y-o-y is 19.5% – statistics

Ukraine's GDP growth in Q2, 2023 y-o-y is 19.5% – statistics

14:58 28.06.2023
Zelenskyy backs Ukraine's $1 trillion GDP target

Zelenskyy backs Ukraine's $1 trillion GDP target

19:19 21.06.2023
Ukraine aims to increase dollar GDP 6.2-fold in 10 years

Ukraine aims to increase dollar GDP 6.2-fold in 10 years

09:26 24.04.2023
Ukraine needs tenfold assistance increase from allies to finish Russian aggression this year – Melnyk

Ukraine needs tenfold assistance increase from allies to finish Russian aggression this year – Melnyk

14:53 01.04.2023
Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 may be 1%

Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 may be 1%

18:14 13.03.2023
Fall of GDP in Ukraine accelerates to 31.4% in Q4 2022 – statistics

Fall of GDP in Ukraine accelerates to 31.4% in Q4 2022 – statistics

18:08 08.03.2023
Economy Ministry estimates fall in GDP in Feb at 26% against 32% in Jan

Economy Ministry estimates fall in GDP in Feb at 26% against 32% in Jan

09:42 07.03.2023
Ukraine's GDP in 2023 will decrease by 0.1% with inflation of 16.9% - consensus forecast

Ukraine's GDP in 2023 will decrease by 0.1% with inflation of 16.9% - consensus forecast

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine attracts EUR150 mln grant from EU

EU has alternatives to Russian gas once Ukraine transit contract expires – European Commission

New EU sanctions impose prohibition on import of Russian diamonds, incl. those processed in third countries

New EU sanctions introduce tighter compliance rules to support implementation of price cap for Russian oil

UK conducts its first trade mission to Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine attracts EUR150 mln grant from EU

Ukrnafta saves UAH 25 mln in 7 months as electricity supply licensee

Naftogaz Ukraine completes integration of nationalized gas distributors

Energoatom head expects first Westinghouse AP1000 power unit to be launched at Khmelnytsky NPP in 2028-2029

EU has alternatives to Russian gas once Ukraine transit contract expires – European Commission

Govt proposes to withdraw from agreement within CIS on principles of levying indirect taxes on export, import of goods

EIB allocates almost EUR 100 mln to Ukraine for reconstruction projects

Ukrgazvydobuvannia commissions two more wells with total daily flow rate of 200,000 cubic meters

Share of illegal trade in tobacco products in Ukraine jumps to record 25.7% in Oct – study

EU introduces additional restrictions on transit of goods across Russian territory

AD
AD
AD
AD