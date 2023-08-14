NovaPost to appear in Latvia, Estonia in autumn

The Nova Poshta Group of Companies announced the opening of NovaPost branches in Latvia and Estonia in October and November 2023.

"The opening of the first Nova Post branch in Latvia is expected in October, in Estonia in November," the group's press release on Monday quoted Svitlana Knyzhka, CEO of Nova Post in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as saying.

It is indicated that before the opening of branches in these countries, it will be possible to call a courier to any address throughout Latvia and Estonia in order to receive parcels or send them to Ukraine. The group announced the launch of this service for mid-September 2023.

It is specified that the courier service will work on weekdays from 8:00 to 17:00, it will be possible to send or receive documents and parcels up to 30 kg, delivery from 5 days.

As reported, NovaPost is already working in Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Moldova, Romania and Germany.

At the beginning of July, the Nova Poshta network in Ukraine included more than 10,000 branches and more than 14,000 post offices.