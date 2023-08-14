Economy

17:19 14.08.2023

NovaPost to appear in Latvia, Estonia in autumn

1 min read
NovaPost to appear in Latvia, Estonia in autumn

The Nova Poshta Group of Companies announced the opening of NovaPost branches in Latvia and Estonia in October and November 2023.

"The opening of the first Nova Post branch in Latvia is expected in October, in Estonia in November," the group's press release on Monday quoted Svitlana Knyzhka, CEO of Nova Post in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as saying.

It is indicated that before the opening of branches in these countries, it will be possible to call a courier to any address throughout Latvia and Estonia in order to receive parcels or send them to Ukraine. The group announced the launch of this service for mid-September 2023.

It is specified that the courier service will work on weekdays from 8:00 to 17:00, it will be possible to send or receive documents and parcels up to 30 kg, delivery from 5 days.

As reported, NovaPost is already working in Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Moldova, Romania and Germany.

At the beginning of July, the Nova Poshta network in Ukraine included more than 10,000 branches and more than 14,000 post offices.

Tags: #novapost
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Ukraine to need at least $42 bln in external financing in 2024 – finance minister

Inflation in Ukraine down to 11.3% in annual terms after 0.6% deflation in July – statistics

SPF denies deliveries of titanium ore by United Mining Chemical Company to aggressor country

Scope of restoration work at TPPs, CHPPs after Russian strikes less than 2% of damage – NEURC head

LATEST

Lithuanian business proposes to use river transport to deliver grain from Ukraine to Klaipeda

NBU permits Ukrposhta to transfer pensions abroad

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Wheat flour becoming cheaper in Ukraine due to high carryover balance

Russian sanctioned assets in Ukraine will be sold at auctions despite difficulties - SPF

Ferrexpo hopes for complete abolition of seizure of PGOK accounts in case of royalty underpayment for iron ore mining in 2018-2021

Ukraine to need at least $42 bln in external financing in 2024 – finance minister

Inflation in Ukraine down to 11.3% in annual terms after 0.6% deflation in July – statistics

Nova Poshta, Shop-Express, Fondy under auspices of Nazovni promoting package to promote exports

Ukrainian grain shipments via Baltic ports to require investment in port infrastructure – Lithuanian PM

AD
AD
AD
AD