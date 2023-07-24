Meta launches possibility of creating WhatsApp channels in Ukraine

U.S.-based Meta Platforms Inc. has launched the ability to create channels in the WhatsApp application in Ukraine, the press service of Meta Warsaw told the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

"Ukraine has entered the list of countries that will be the first to test WhatsApp channels and use the new functions of the messenger. This will allow creating and generating content on a proven and secure platform, as well as unifying the Ukrainian information space and reaching a new level of communication between state institutions, opinion leaders and the media," said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies – Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

According to the post, channels will appear separately from users' private chats in the Updates tab. The company also noted that WhatsApp channels have reliable protection of personal information, and their history will be stored on WhatsApp servers for 30 days.

At the same time, in order to maintain control and freedom of choice for users, administrators will not be able to add subscribers to their channel. In addition, administrators will also be able to block the creation of screenshots and forwarding of messages from the channel.

"Channels are a one-way mailing tool that allows administrators to send texts, photos, videos, stickers, and polls," Meta said.

As reported, on June 8 Meta first announced channels on WhatsApp and began a testing phase, launching channels in Colombia and Singapore with local partners.

The launch of WhatsApp channels in Ukraine took place in cooperation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the Ukraine.ua and UNITED24 platforms, as well as public organizations.