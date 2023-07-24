Ex-head of EBRD office in Ukraine Acuner chairs Supervisory Board of nationalized Sense Bank

The new head of the Supervisory Board of Sense Bank (Kyiv, formerly Alfa-Bank) after its nationalization on the proposal of the Ministry of Finance is the former head of the representative office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Ukraine, Sevki Acuner, who headed the Supervisory Board of Ukrzaliznytsia several years ago.

According to information on the bank's website, two more independent members of the Supervisory Board of the nationalized Sense Bank were Andriy Pronchenko, who is Chief Legal Officer (CLO) of DNA Payments Group, and Rostyslav Diuk, board chairman of the Ukrainian Association of Fintech and Innovative Companies, whose deputy Inna Tiutiun joined the bank's board.

The representatives of the state in the Supervisory Board are the head of the department of the Ministry of Finance Andriy Svystun, who, from May to November last year, was a member of the Supervisory Board of the state-owned Ukrgasbank, and the secretary of the working group on sanctions against Russia Vladyslav Vlasiuk, who has extensive experience in the Ministry of Justice.

Acuner was also a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo and for some period headed the Supervisory Board of the state-owned Oschadbank, but the National Bank did not approve him in this position due to a conflict of interest (membership on the supervisory boards of other state-owned companies, which are bank clients).