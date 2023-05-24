Intl donors will provide Ukraine with extra EUR17 mln grant for housing loans for IDPs

In 2023, international donors will provide Ukraine with an additional grant in the amount of EUR17 million for the implementation of housing loans for internally displaced persons (IDP), the press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine has reported.

As stated in the release, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk met with representatives of the State Fund for Support of Youth Housing Construction and KfW in Ukraine and discussed with them the housing loan program for IDPs.

"This is one of the most effective programs to provide IDPs with affordable housing. I thank everyone involved for helping people in difficult life circumstances. In turn, we will help attract other international donors to the grant program. This will become a powerful platform for the integration of IDPs into new communities," said Iryna Vereschuk.

The IDP Housing project is funded by a EUR25.5 million grant from the German government, provided under an intergovernmental agreement through KfW.

Since the end of 2021, more than 650 IDPs have received a loan (at a rate of 3% per annum) for a total of UAH 892.6 million.

Lending objects can be an apartment in a multi-apartment residential building or a single-family residential building, put into operation no more than 50 years ago or reconstructed no later than 25 years ago.

You can register for participation in the program through the Diia public services portal or at the regional departments of the State Fund for Support of Youth Housing Construction.