10:02 18.04.2023

Slovakia allows transit of Ukrainian agricultural products, bans imports

The Slovak government at a meeting on Monday approved a ban on the import of grain and some agricultural products from Ukraine from April 19, but did not restrict their transit through the country, Slovak Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Samuel Vlcan said at a briefing.

"By today's decision, the government does not impose a ban on transit through the "solidarity routes" to ports so that products from Ukraine destined for third markets outside the EU can continue to be exported," TASR quoted Vlcan as saying.

According to the agency, the import ban applies to cereals, sugar, dry food, grain, hops, flax, hemp, fruits and vegetables, processed fruits and vegetables, as well as wine, ethyl alcohol of agricultural origin, honey and bee products.

According to the Slovak minister, this move is aimed at protecting the Slovak agri-food sector and especially the health of consumers.

"Poland has resorted to very strict bans and we had to react to protect the Slovak market in terms of agricultural and food products, where we are self-sufficient," he added.

As reported, on April 15, the Polish government banned the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine until June 30 in order to protect the Polish agricultural sector. On April 16, Hungary also announced a temporary ban on the import of grains and oilseeds from Ukraine.

