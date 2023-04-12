Economy

13:09 12.04.2023

EVA launches its own courier service in Kyiv

EVA chain of perfumery and cosmetics stores has created its own courier service for delivering orders from the EVA.UA online store, the company's press service has reported.

According to CEO Olha Shevchenko, the service is now being tested in Kyiv. The plans are to create such services in other large Ukrainian cities.

"Now, several employees on the staff are working on the right and left banks of Kyiv. They deliver orders in conventional cars and electric vehicles. Further, we plan to increase the number of our own pickups," she said.

Delivery of products takes two to three days from the date of order. It is free if the order is made for UAH 149 or more. Otherwise, delivery costs UAH 29.

Now customers of the network's stores can pick up online orders at pickup points located in almost all EVA stores and at Nova Poshta branches.

"Although 66% of orders are picked up at the points of issue, there are some categories of customers who need delivery of products by courier," Shevchenko said.

