Ukroboronprom starts to produce 125 mm shells for tanks

The Ukroboronprom State Concern has begun producing 125 mm projectiles for a tank gun, the concern's press service reports on Tuesday.

"This is already the second munition, production of which was launched by the Concern's enterprises in close partnership with a NATO country abroad," the report says.

It clarifies that, by order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the first batch of 125 mm shells for T-64, T-72 and T-80 tanks has already been delivered, with which the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine beat the invaders.

"In general, for the first time since independence, Ukraine has launched its own production of ammunition: 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, 122 mm and 152 mm artillery rounds, and now 125 mm tank shells. For safety reasons, production facilities have been moved outside the country, but our people are involved in the creation of ammunition: designers, technologists, turners, casters, etc.," the press service of the concern emphasizes.

They add that Ukroboronprom recently signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the supply of 120 mm mortar mines, which are also being created in cooperation with one NATO member country.