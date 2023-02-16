Economy

16:55 16.02.2023

Israel to provide Ukraine with loan guarantees of up to $200 mln for healthcare, civil infrastructure projects - FM

1 min read
Israel to provide Ukraine with loan guarantees of up to $200 mln for healthcare, civil infrastructure projects - FM

Israel intends to provide loan guarantees of up to $200 million for the implementation of healthcare and civil infrastructure projects in Ukraine, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.

"Over the past year, Israel has provided significant humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including the deployment of the Shining Star field hospital," he recalled at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.

In addition, Cohen assured that Israel intends to continue supporting Ukraine. In particular, he announced loan guarantees of up to $200 million for Israeli projects in the field of healthcare and civilian infrastructure.

He also announced that Israel would help Ukraine to develop a smart early warning system.

"I am proud to support Ukraine during these difficult times," Cohen said.

