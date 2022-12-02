Transfer of corporate rights to IDS Ukraine to ARMA not to affect its activities in any way – CEO

The decision of Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv on the transfer of corporate rights of companies belonging to the holding for the production of mineral waters IDS Ukraine under the control of the National Agency of Ukraine for the identification, search and management of assets obtained from corruption and other crimes (ARMA) will not affect for the business activities of the group.

This was announced by Director General of IDS Ukraine Marko Tkachuk in response to a request from Interfax-Ukraine about the attachment on November 23 by the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine of corporate rights, shares, and industrial designs of the holding enterprises controlled by Russian citizens worth more than UAH 10 billion.

"All the measures taken relate to the personal property rights of the company's shareholders, against whom sanctions have been applied. But these measures do not apply to PJSC 'IDS' and plants, so they will not affect economic activity in any way. IDS Ukraine will continue to try to maintain business stability, because our enterprises produce a product that is critical for all Ukrainians – high-quality mineral water. The company continues to ship products to retail chains and make all planned payments, pay taxes and wages," Tkachuk said.

He said the decision to transfer to ARMA the corporate rights of IDS shareholders, citizens of the Russian Federation, under the sanctions, was taken by Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv on November 9 and 11, 2022. Kyiv made a decision to transfer the corporate rights of companies belonging to the IDS group under the control of ARMA.

Tkachuk also said the holding will continue to work continuously on the production and distribution of water of the Ukrainian brands "Morshynska" and "Myrhorodska" in the interests of Ukraine and its residents.

"For the management team, this is a key principle of the last 15 years, during which there have already been changes in the structure of owners, but the organizational and economic efficiency of the business has remained stable," the CEO of the group of companies said.

The CEO said a separate area of the company's activity is assistance to the army and volunteers – since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, IDS Ukraine has transferred water in the amount of UAH 50 million to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hospitals, IDPs and residents of the de-occupied territories, and regular financial assistance to military and charitable foundations amounted to more than UAH 15 million.