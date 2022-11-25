IWG plc flexible offices connected to electricity, have access to Internet

The IWG plc flexible office network format has shown its effectiveness in critical conditions of power shortage in the energy system, Yulia Lytvynenko, the director of IWG plc in Ukraine, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Residents appreciated the advantage of the IWG network provided by Regus and Spaces, which allows them to work from any district of the capital. Business centers are connected to electricity and have access to the Internet. Companies choose different formats of work for themselves: whether in a private office or in a coworking space. There are two locations in Lviv equipped with generators," Lytvynenko said.

IWG (formerly Regus Group) is a global operator of leading office space landlords headquartered in Switzerland. It was established in 2016 as a holding group bringing together various flexible workspace companies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The operator is represented in more than 110 countries, 1,000 cities and 3,300 locations.

Today the IWG plc network in Ukraine is represented by two brands: Regus and Spaces. As of November 2022, Regus office space can be found in 12 business centers: Horizon Tower, Kyiv Podil, Gulliver, Horizon Park Business Center, Podil Heritage, IQ Center, Silver Breeze, Forum West Side, Avenue 53 and Volodymyrsky, Kivsh. Spaces is represented in Kyiv and Lviv: Maydan Plaza and LvivTech.City.