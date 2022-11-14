Economy

15:09 14.11.2022

UK to provide Ukraine with first tranche of GBP 5 mln to restore energy system

Foreign Secretary of the UK James Cleverly intends on Monday to sign an agreement with Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko and Energy Community Secretariat Deputy Director Dirk Buschle on transferring the first GBP 5 million of the GBP 10 million provided by the UK to the Energy Community's Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

"Ukraine will have further UK support to keep the lights on across the country and repair energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks," Cleverly said, quoted on the UK government website.

The UK is so far the biggest donor to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. This latest funding will provide specialised energy equipment to keep critical national infrastructure up and running – a priority request from the Government of Ukraine, the government of the UK said in a statement.

"The UK has made the largest donation to date to this Fund. We need all partners to step up their support and show Putin that his attempts to destroy Ukraine will be met with fierce resistance," the Foreign Secretary of the UK said.

According to Haluschenko quoted on the website, UK has been helping Ukraine's energy sector since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Today it is making a significant contribution to the Energy Support Fund, he said.

"The private sector also has an important role in supporting Ukraine’s reconstruction. That's why the Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps is issuing a call to action to UK industry today to consider supplying emergency energy equipment, such as power generators, transformers, and cables-wires and connectors," the government of the UK said in the statement.

Recently the UK has also provided GBP 7 million for over 850 generators so that vital facilities, such as hospitals, have power and a further GBP 5 million for safety and security equipment for the civil nuclear sector. In addition, the UK has put up a $50 million guarantee for financing for Ukraine's state-owned energy provider, Ukrenergo, through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development which will help Ukraine continue to supply electricity to its citizens.

