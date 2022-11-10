Economy

10:59 10.11.2022

Ukraine, Ukrainian business to get new opportunities in ASEAN countries – FM

2 min read
Ukraine, Ukrainian business to get new opportunities in ASEAN countries – FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba met in Phnom Penh (Cambodia) with Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dato Lim Jok Hoi and agreed with him on concrete steps to deepen cooperation between Ukraine and ASEAN in the areas of trade, digital transformation, agriculture and strengthening political dialogue and mutual support.

The press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the parties will hold a number of political meetings and participate in events: a presentation of the investment opportunities of Ukraine and ASEAN, a business forum for establishing direct business contacts, exchange of experience in the use of the Ukrainian digital platform NAZOVNI and the Asian Access system.

"Ukraine and ASEAN are bound by traditional ties of friendship and mutual respect. The accession of our state to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia will create new political, economic and cultural opportunities for our states, businesses and citizens," Kuleba said.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that stepping up Ukraine's interaction with the ASEAN region, which is a powerful political and economic association of 10 countries of Southeast Asia, is part of the Asian strategy developed by the ministry.

Kuleba separately called on ASEAN to demand that the Russian Federation continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which plays a key role in ensuring global food security.

As reported, Kuleba is on a visit to Phnom Penh on November 10 through November 12 at the invitation of his Cambodian colleague Prak Sakhonna, who chairs ASEAN this year. ASEAN brings together 10 countries: Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

Tags: #asean

MORE ABOUT

14:41 28.08.2021
Rada receives observer status in ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

Rada receives observer status in ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-CEO of WOG Koretsky heads Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta

European Commission officially proposes to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 18 bln of MFA+ in 2023

Zelensky: Exemption from VAT, import duty of energy equipment to simplify its supply to Ukraine

Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

Most difficult situation with electricity supply is now in Kyiv city, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions – Shmyhal

LATEST

Ex-CEO of WOG Koretsky heads Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta

Cabinet allows Naftogaz to hire Lazard as financial adviser to restructure default eurobonds

European Commission officially proposes to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 18 bln of MFA+ in 2023

Metinvest pays almost UAH 18 bln in taxes over nine months of 2022

Finland to help transport Ukrainian grain to Africa, allocate EUR 7 mln – media

Hungary blocks EU plan for EUR 18 bn aid package to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Zelensky: Exemption from VAT, import duty of energy equipment to simplify its supply to Ukraine

Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

Budget loses UAH 44 from each illegal pack of cigarettes – Philip Morris General Manager

Most difficult situation with electricity supply is now in Kyiv city, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions – Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
AD