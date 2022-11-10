Ukraine, Ukrainian business to get new opportunities in ASEAN countries – FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba met in Phnom Penh (Cambodia) with Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dato Lim Jok Hoi and agreed with him on concrete steps to deepen cooperation between Ukraine and ASEAN in the areas of trade, digital transformation, agriculture and strengthening political dialogue and mutual support.

The press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the parties will hold a number of political meetings and participate in events: a presentation of the investment opportunities of Ukraine and ASEAN, a business forum for establishing direct business contacts, exchange of experience in the use of the Ukrainian digital platform NAZOVNI and the Asian Access system.

"Ukraine and ASEAN are bound by traditional ties of friendship and mutual respect. The accession of our state to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia will create new political, economic and cultural opportunities for our states, businesses and citizens," Kuleba said.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that stepping up Ukraine's interaction with the ASEAN region, which is a powerful political and economic association of 10 countries of Southeast Asia, is part of the Asian strategy developed by the ministry.

Kuleba separately called on ASEAN to demand that the Russian Federation continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which plays a key role in ensuring global food security.

As reported, Kuleba is on a visit to Phnom Penh on November 10 through November 12 at the invitation of his Cambodian colleague Prak Sakhonna, who chairs ASEAN this year. ASEAN brings together 10 countries: Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.