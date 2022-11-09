Metinvest pays almost UAH 18 bln in taxes over nine months of 2022

In January-September of this year, Metinvest Mining and Metallurgical Group, owned by Rinat Akhmetov and Vadym Novinsky, including associated companies and joint ventures, transferred almost UAH 18 billion in taxes and fees to the budgets of all levels in Ukraine.

"Despite the shutdown of several enterprises in Mariupol and Avdiyivka, Metinvest remains one of the largest taxpayers and a reliable pillar of the Ukrainian economy," Yuriy Ryzhenkov, CEO of the group, is quoted in a press release.

At the same time, it is clarified that the largest payment is income tax. In January-September, Ukrainian enterprises of Metinvest paid more than UAH 6 billion to the state and local budgets.

The second largest amount of payments is single social security tax, amounting to UAH 3.3 billion.

This is followed by personal income tax and payment for the subsoil use – more than UAH 3 billion of each tax was paid to the treasury of Ukraine.

Despite the Russian aggression, over the nine months of 2022, Metinvest enterprises and the group's joint ventures increased the payment of iron ore royalty by 40% compared to the same period last year, to UAH 2.9 billion, and land fees by 35%, to UAH 856 million, the message says.

Also, a significant source of filling the state and local budgets of Ukraine was environmental tax – UAH 511 million.

The group's CEO noted that in these difficult times, the company is trying to support the country's economy in any way possible.

"The closure of the Black Sea ports due to the war leads to a difficult situation with the logistics of the products of our mining and processing plants in Kryvy Rih, a decrease in the level of workload, downtime of enterprises. However, we are looking for alternative ways to export products, improve operational efficiency, help the army and the population quickly bring Ukraine's victory closer," the top manager stressed.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. The group's enterprises are located mainly in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.