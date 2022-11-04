G7 creates coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, defend vital energy and water infrastructure

The G7 is creating a coordinating mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend vital energy and water infrastructure, G7 foreign ministers said following their meeting in Munster.

"Today we establish a G7 coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure. We look forward to the 13 December international conference in Paris aimed at supporting Ukraine's civilian resilience, organized by France and Ukraine. We also welcome the outcomes of the 25 October International Experts Conference in Berlin and remain committed to contribute to the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine," according to a statement by the G7 foreign ministers on Friday.

We will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes, the ministers said.

The Foreign Ministers again called on Russia to immediately stop the aggressive war against Ukraine and withdraw all its troops and military equipment.

"Together with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba we condemn Russia's recent escalation, including its attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, in particular energy and water facilities, across Ukraine using missiles and Iranian drones and trainers. Through these attacks, Russia is trying to terrorize the civilian population. Indiscriminate attacks against civilian population and infrastructure constitute war crimes and we reiterate our determination to ensure full accountability for these and crimes against humanity," the statement reports.

The G7 ministers warned that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with serious consequences.

"We also reject Russia's false claims that Ukraine is preparing a radiological 'dirty bomb.' The inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that these allegations are baseless, and we commend Ukraine for its transparency," they said.

"We also condemn Russia's continued seizure and militarization of Ukraine's Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, the abduction and reported abuse of Ukrainian personnel, and the willful destabilization of its operations. We support the IAEA's efforts to establish a Safety and Security Zone," the ministers said.

"We will continue to impose economic costs on Russia and on other countries, individuals or entities providing military support for Moscow's war of aggression, as several of us have already done regarding Iran's provision of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) to Russia," the statement reports.

"We reiterate our call for the Belarusian authorities to stop enabling Russia's war of aggression, including permitting Russia's armed forces to use Belarusian territory to launch missiles targeting Ukraine. If the Belarusian authorities more directly involve Belarus in Russia's war, the G7 will impose overwhelming additional costs on the regime," the ministers said.

"We reiterate our unwavering commitment to continue providing the financial, humanitarian, defense, political, technical, and legal support Ukraine needs to alleviate the suffering of its people and to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We salute the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russia's unprovoked aggression, and we are committed to helping Ukraine meet its winter preparedness needs," they said.

"Recalling the 11 October G7 Leaders' statement, we welcome President Zelensky's readiness for a just peace based on respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and its legitimate right to defend itself from aggression. Russia's calls for negotiations are not credible when it continues to escalate the war and issue new threats and disinformation," the statement reports.