Economy

18:32 14.10.2022

Finance minister of Ukraine elected governor of board of governors of World Bank, IMF for 2023

1 min read
The Boards of Governors of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund has elected Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko as Governor for 2023.

"Such a decision was taken unanimously by all governing member countries of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund. This happened for the first time in 30 years of Ukraine's membership in the World Bank and the IMF," Marchenko wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He said that Ukraine has long established reliable and transparent partnerships.

"It is a great honor to represent Ukraine in the international financial arena. The new status will increase the effectiveness of cooperation with international financial institutions and member countries of the World Bank and the IMF," the minister of finance said.

