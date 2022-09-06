EVA begins construction of second phase of distribution center in Lviv

The Ukrainian drogerie retailer EVA is building the second phase of the distribution center in Lviv and resumed construction in Odesa, CEO of the network Olha Shevchenko said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"We are starting the construction of the second phase of the complex in Lviv. We have a large distribution center with an area of about 30,000 sq m. We are building the second phase with an area of 15,000 sq m only for an online store. We continue to build a distribution center in Odesa. With the beginning of the war we suspended construction, and now they have resumed work on the site," she said.

According to Shevchenko, a large distribution center is planned in Odesa, the first phase with an area of 20,000 square meters is under construction now.

"There (in Odesa) we have a large plot of 60 hectares, there is an opportunity to expand the complex," she said.

At the same time, the retailer continues to improve existing logistics complexes.

"We are expanding the area due to mezzanines (a structure above the middle part of a residential, usually small, house), we are installing conveyor systems, we are planning to buy equipment for greater automation of the system," said Shevchenko.

RUSH LLC, which manages the EVA network, was founded in 2002. It has 51 own brands, which are represented by goods for the home, perfumery, cosmetics, jewelry, personal hygiene products, accessories, lingerie and children's goods.

As of February 23, 2022, there were 1,119 EVA stores in Ukraine. According to data at the beginning of September, 179 retail outlets are not working.