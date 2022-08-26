Economy

12:13 26.08.2022

Kuleba urges French company TotalEnergies to stop cooperation with Russia

1 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba thanked France for its support and called on the French oil and gas company TotalEnergies, which was accused of supplying fuel for Russian military aircraft, to stop cooperation with the Russian Federation.

“We are grateful to Emmanuel Macron and the French people for supporting Ukraine. Against this background, it is a disgrace to France when French companies assist the murder of Ukrainians and the ruining of our cities. TotalEnergies, pull out of Russia!” he said on Twitter.

Earlier, the ezine Le Monde and the organization Global Witness published an investigation according to which the Siberian gas field, partially owned by the French oil company TotalEnergies, regularly supplies an oil refinery that produces jet fuel for Russian military aircraft.

Tags: #kuleba #totalenergies

