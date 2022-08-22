Economy

17:01 22.08.2022

Intellias IT company, together with Prytula Foundation, acquires FlyEye drones for AFU

Intellias IT company, in partnership with the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation, acquired the FlyEye unmanned aviation complex for the Armed Forces of Ukraine consisting of two aircraft and a ground control station, transferring UAH 5,485 million to the Foundation, the company said on Monday.

"We hope that the FlyEye unmanned aircraft complex we have acquired, which is already at the front and is doing its job, will help bring victory closer," Mykhailo Puzrakov, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Intellias, is quoted in a press release.

According to the report, the maximum speed of the drone is up to 160 km/h, depending on weather conditions. The flight range is 50 km, and the maximum flight altitude is 4 km. The FlyEye drone starts from the hand and can carry up to 11 kg of equipment.

Intellias stressed that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has purchased dozens of pickups and SUVs for the Armed Forces, and the total amount of assistance to Ukraine has already amounted to about UAH 30 million.

Intellias is one of the largest Ukrainian IT companies, uniting 2,600 specialists. The company's developers are located in 11 countries around the world. The company develops comprehensive software and provides professional services, specializing in the automotive industry, navigation systems, financial and telecommunications technologies.

