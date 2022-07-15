Shmyhal invites USAID to join co-financing grants to support businesses in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal had a conversation with the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power, during which he invited USAID to join co-financing grants to support small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine.

