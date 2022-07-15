Economy

09:51 15.07.2022

Shmyhal invites USAID to join co-financing grants to support businesses in Ukraine

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal had a conversation with the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power, during which he invited USAID to join co-financing grants to support small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine.

"Despite the war, the economy of Ukraine is working. During a conversation with Samantha Power, I spoke about grants to support small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine and invited USAID to join their co-financing. We discussed the recovery of Ukraine. I thanked the partners for their comprehensive assistance," Shmyhal wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Tags: #usaid

