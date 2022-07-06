Economy

11:17 06.07.2022

Philip Morris may become adviser, partner in country's post-war recovery – CEO

2 min read
Philip Morris may become adviser, partner in country's post-war recovery – CEO

PrJSC Philip Morris Ukraine may act as a partner and adviser on the country's recovery in accordance with the concepts adopted in Swiss Lugano, since the company has experience of working in Ukraine in the economic, social, infrastructure, environmental and technological areas, its CEO Maksym Barabash said in a blitz interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"Philip Morris is a key American investor, employer and taxpayer in Ukraine. And this is how we see our future in Ukraine. The conference discussed restoration issues in five areas: economic, social, infrastructural, environmental and technological. From the very beginning of our work in Ukraine – since 1994 – we have been working in all these areas," Barabash stressed.

He recalled that the company has both experience in restoring outdated production in Kharkiv, and experience in large-scale construction from scratch in Kharkiv region, along with summing up all the necessary communications.

"Consequently, I see our role not only as an exporter, one of the largest taxpayers and employer, but also as a partner and adviser on the country's reconstruction," Barabash said.

Philip Morris International, which includes PrJSC Philip Morris Ukraine, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of tobacco products.

The company has been operating in Ukraine for more than 20 years, owns a factory in Kharkiv region. About 1,300 people worked at the company's enterprises before the Russian invasion. Before the war, the factory was an export hub for more than 20 countries, in particular such large markets as Japan and Egypt.

Tags: #philip_morris

MORE ABOUT

12:26 06.07.2022
Philip Morris faces unfounded claims from govt agencies in Ukraine – CEO

Philip Morris faces unfounded claims from govt agencies in Ukraine – CEO

20:06 03.06.2022
Philip Morris Ukraine in June to start selling most popular brands of cigarettes – media

Philip Morris Ukraine in June to start selling most popular brands of cigarettes – media

17:14 30.03.2022
War complicates Philip Morris' logistics – CEO Barabash

War complicates Philip Morris' logistics – CEO Barabash

16:17 13.04.2021
Court upholds Philip Morris International group's appeal, cancels UAH 1.18 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

Court upholds Philip Morris International group's appeal, cancels UAH 1.18 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

16:07 25.03.2021
Philip Morris sees net profit rise by 5% in 2020

Philip Morris sees net profit rise by 5% in 2020

16:31 10.03.2021
Legal market of heated tobacco products in 2021 will fall by 3 times if excise tax rises by 320% - Philip Morris

Legal market of heated tobacco products in 2021 will fall by 3 times if excise tax rises by 320% - Philip Morris

15:11 22.12.2020
Philip Morris files suit against Ukraine in intl investment arbitration due to AMCU penalty

Philip Morris files suit against Ukraine in intl investment arbitration due to AMCU penalty

11:57 09.12.2020
Ukrainian cigarette market to complete 2020 with 15% fall - CEO of Philip Morris Ukraine

Ukrainian cigarette market to complete 2020 with 15% fall - CEO of Philip Morris Ukraine

11:55 09.12.2020
Philip Morris to soon submit motion to intl arbitration in case of AMCU fine of UAH 1.2 bln

Philip Morris to soon submit motion to intl arbitration in case of AMCU fine of UAH 1.2 bln

10:34 17.08.2020
Philip Morris pays UAH 1.2 bln fine imposed by AMCU

Philip Morris pays UAH 1.2 bln fine imposed by AMCU

AD

HOT NEWS

Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

Zelensky: Restoration of Ukraine is something that needs to be done now

Ukraine recovery plan already estimated at $750 bln, confiscation of aggressor's assets an important source – Shmyhal

EIB proposes new EU-Ukraine Gateway Trust Fund for recovery of Ukraine

Tariffs for passenger rail traffic won't increase - Ukrzaliznytsia head

LATEST

Ukraine's GTS ready to work in 'zero' transit conditions – GTSOU head

Sales of salt in Silpo chain quadruple, of vinegar triple, and of sugar double in June

Court rules to seize corporate rights of Brocard Ukraine

State Dept says G20 countries should put pressure on Russia to 'resume' shipping grain by sea

Nibulon gets permit to build grain terminal on Danube River in one day – Kubrakov

Covering state budget deficit remains priority in World Bank financing of Ukraine during war – Vice President

Arakhamia in Lugano: Ukraine should, along with partners, provide possibility of insuring risks for business during hostilities

European Parliament to vote on EUR 1 bln of 1st tranche of new EU macro-financial aid for Ukraine on July 7

VODA UA to release limited batch of water for sale mainly in HoReCa segment

Ukraine opens import-export of electricity to Slovakia from July 7

AD
AD
AD
AD