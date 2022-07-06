Philip Morris may become adviser, partner in country's post-war recovery – CEO

PrJSC Philip Morris Ukraine may act as a partner and adviser on the country's recovery in accordance with the concepts adopted in Swiss Lugano, since the company has experience of working in Ukraine in the economic, social, infrastructure, environmental and technological areas, its CEO Maksym Barabash said in a blitz interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"Philip Morris is a key American investor, employer and taxpayer in Ukraine. And this is how we see our future in Ukraine. The conference discussed restoration issues in five areas: economic, social, infrastructural, environmental and technological. From the very beginning of our work in Ukraine – since 1994 – we have been working in all these areas," Barabash stressed.

He recalled that the company has both experience in restoring outdated production in Kharkiv, and experience in large-scale construction from scratch in Kharkiv region, along with summing up all the necessary communications.

"Consequently, I see our role not only as an exporter, one of the largest taxpayers and employer, but also as a partner and adviser on the country's reconstruction," Barabash said.

Philip Morris International, which includes PrJSC Philip Morris Ukraine, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of tobacco products.

The company has been operating in Ukraine for more than 20 years, owns a factory in Kharkiv region. About 1,300 people worked at the company's enterprises before the Russian invasion. Before the war, the factory was an export hub for more than 20 countries, in particular such large markets as Japan and Egypt.