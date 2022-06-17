Economy

19:01 17.06.2022

Business should talk not only about compensation for damage caused by aggressor, but also about compensation for harm caused – lawyer

4 min read
Business should talk not only about compensation for damage caused by aggressor, but also about compensation for harm caused – lawyer

Businesses should talk not only about compensation for the damage caused to them due to the Russian aggression, but also about compensation for all the damage caused, Hennadiy Borysychev, founder of the Konkor law firm, has said.

"Please note that damage is only part of such a concept as harm, in particular, harm caused by Russian aggression. Damage includes not only direct losses, but also additional costs, lost profits, and there is also moral damage. For example, for legal person it is real to prove the existence of moral damage caused, in particular, due to the loss of non-property assets, goodwill and others," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

The lawyer said that for each of these types of damage there are specific features of recording – the collection of evidence about the existence of the fact of damage and its size. At the same time, it is important to clearly establish all types of damage caused and prove both the very fact of the existence of damage and its size.

"It is important to consider and prove all components of the damage caused in a complex, that is, in interconnection. It is a mistake to break down the recording and assessment of the amount of damage for separate objects of one business that suffered damage, since a business (enterprise) is a property complex, and includes both property, and non-property assets," he said.

Borysychev drew attention to the fact that when assessing the damage, it is necessary to follow the government resolution No. 326 dated March 20, which sets the procedure for determining the damage and damage caused to Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The lawyer said that in the near future it is expected to adopt an appropriate methodology for assessing harm and approving acts for recording it.

In addition, Borysychev pointed out the need for a correct legal qualification of the actions that caused damage, which will affect the prospects for compensation.

"War is not an "event" like a natural disaster or accident, and not a private conflict, as a result of which harm is caused. Harm caused to a business is exactly the type of harm that refers to such grave consequences of war, which in turn entitles a business to receive the status of a victim. That is, the application of such a legal approach allows us to involve the law enforcement agencies of the state in recording the damage. This method of recording the damage when assessing evidence both in Ukraine and in foreign jurisdictions will have certain advantages and allows attracting the state to the side of the victim," the lawyer said.

Borysychev drew attention to the fact that the problem of compensation for damages caused by Russian aggression is not a common well-established practice for law firms. At the same time, an important point is the lack of a mechanism for enforcing decisions on claims for damages against the Russian Federation.

"This problem is extraordinary and has not yet been solved anywhere in the world, it requires the development of law enforcement practice. Ukrainian courts have positive experience in claims against the Russian Federation, there is positive experience in arbitration, but an important nuance has not yet been taken into account – the mechanism for executing such decisions," he said.

Borysychev said that earlier the Konkor law firm won the right to the status of a victim due to Russian aggression several years before the start of the second hot stage of the war on February 24.

"Now our solutions and experience in this area have become relevant and unprecedented," he said.

The lawyer said that among foreign jurisdictions, the most promising for the restoration of the violated rights of war victims are the jurisdictions of the UK, the United States and Canada.

He said that the law firm will focus on the development and implementation of the legal mechanism in Ukrainian courts.

Borysychev said that at present, the current issues are the adoption of a law on compensation for damage to victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine and the creation of a common accessible mechanism for all categories of victims in Ukraine to obtain the status of victims and compensation for damage.

Tags: #business #damage

MORE ABOUT

09:30 09.06.2022
Zelensky urges global business to maintain support for Ukrainian refugees if war drags on

Zelensky urges global business to maintain support for Ukrainian refugees if war drags on

10:35 03.06.2022
Recorded damage to Ukraine’s environment from Russian aggression exceeds UAH 200 bln – head of Natural Resources Ministry

Recorded damage to Ukraine’s environment from Russian aggression exceeds UAH 200 bln – head of Natural Resources Ministry

10:46 23.05.2022
Duda: After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, you can't have any business with Russia

Duda: After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, you can't have any business with Russia

16:07 13.05.2022
Ukraine launches micro-grant program for businesses from nine regions in Diia

Ukraine launches micro-grant program for businesses from nine regions in Diia

18:30 11.05.2022
Half of Ukrainian companies that ceased operations during war have not decided on their future - poll

Half of Ukrainian companies that ceased operations during war have not decided on their future - poll

12:35 04.05.2022
Zelensky: You think you're doing business with Russia, and then missile hits your house

Zelensky: You think you're doing business with Russia, and then missile hits your house

11:51 04.05.2022
Zelensky urges intl business to directly support Ukraine

Zelensky urges intl business to directly support Ukraine

15:20 30.03.2022
Businessman Khmelnytsky urges to use all chances for ceasefire agreements

Businessman Khmelnytsky urges to use all chances for ceasefire agreements

19:42 27.03.2022
Ukraine intends to raise some taxes for companies remaining on Russian market by 1.5 times - Hetmantsev

Ukraine intends to raise some taxes for companies remaining on Russian market by 1.5 times - Hetmantsev

16:29 25.03.2022
KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives $773 mln preferential loan from Canada through IMF administered account – Finance Ministry

EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

EIB intends to allocate EUR 2 bln to Polish state fund for assistance to refugees of Ukraine

EBRD to lend EUR 300 mln to Naftogaz, first EUR50 mln immediately available for emergency gas purchases

Ukraine, EU agree on text of agreement on liberalisation of road transport

LATEST

Ukraine receives $773 mln preferential loan from Canada through IMF administered account – Finance Ministry

EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

Metinvest can track metal stolen by invaders in Mariupol – CEO of Azovstal

Illich Steel Works asks govt to impose sanctions against Russian companies stealing metal

Russian aggressors disable 30% of solar plants, more than 90% of wind farms in Ukraine - Energy Minister

Ukraine prepares to store grain in mobile elevators amid continued blockade of seaports - Deputy Agrarian Minister

EIB intends to allocate EUR 2 bln to Polish state fund for assistance to refugees of Ukraine

EU may provide Ukraine with temporary granaries – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Shareholders of Farmak pharmaceutical company re-elect supervisory board, its head

EBRD to lend EUR 300 mln to Naftogaz, first EUR50 mln immediately available for emergency gas purchases

AD
AD
AD
AD