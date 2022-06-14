Nova Poshta resumes delivery from AliExpress from June 15

Nova Poshta Global, part of the Nova Poshta group of companies, resumes delivery from the online store AliExpress (China) directly to Ukraine from June 15, the press service of the company reported.

"This is the most anticipated resumption of delivery that Ukrainians have been waiting for. We held dozens of meetings with our partner to assure him that we are working as usual and have already restored the pre-war speed. Now users can once again order delivery of goods from AliExpress directly from the website to a convenient branch of Nova Poshta. To do this, you need to specify the AliExpress Standard Shipping option and select the nearest working branch on the map," Nova Poshta Global CEO Yuriy Benevytsky said.

The postal operator notes that before the war, AliExpress headed the top of the most beloved foreign online stores of Ukrainians. On average, Nova Poshta customers ordered about 2.6 tonnes of goods from AliExpress per day.

Currently, the updated AliExpress platform app is not available to users in Ukraine.