UNITED24 platform for rebuilding Ukraine received $25.8 mln in its debut week

The amount of revenues to the accounts of UNITED24 platform in the NBU for the first week of its work amounted to $2.805 million, said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Donations in support of Ukraine came from 72 countries around the world. Among the most active donors are the United States, Great Britain, France, Canada, Germany and, of course, Ukraine," he wrote in the first report.

Fedorov added that through the partner fund Ukraine House, $0.7 million, and another $0.4 million were received in cryptocurrency through the payment company Whitepay, and these funds will also go to the accounts of the NBU in the near future and will be displayed in the reportes.

According to the deputy prime minister, during the first week the funds were accumulated in the NBU accounts, and now they will be distributed by ministries according to the most important needs of Ukraine.

He specified that in the future the NBU reports on the volume of collected funds will be updated daily, and the first report of the ministries on the assignment and distribution of funds will be published exactly in a week – on May 19.

As reported, on May 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the launch of the global initiative United 24 - Ukraine Recovery and Development Plan, which will be financed from a special Fund that accumulates and redistributes funds. One of the elements of the Fund will be the United 24 online fundraising platform. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal estimated the necessary size of the fund at $600 billion, about half of which is expected to be financed by reparations or other types of compensation at Russia's expense.