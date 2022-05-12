Eurocar plant resumes production of Skoda cars in Ukraine from June

The Eurocar plant (Solomonovo, Zakarpattia region) will resume production of Skoda cars from June this year, which was suspended with the start of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, the company's press service reported.

"The Eurocar company, the official distributor of Skoda cars in Ukraine, announces the resumption of taking orders and production. The Eurocar plant in Zakarpattia will start working again in June," the distributor's website said on Thursday.

Prices and configurations of cars available for order are posted on the distributor's website, the official delivery time is up to 280 days, but in fact it will depend on the number of orders in the queue and may be less. Vehicles in stock that were in stock until February 24 are also available for purchase.

"Skoda dealer centers work depending on the situation in the regions where they are located. The warranty for cars during martial law in Ukraine is maintained in case of untimely completion of scheduled maintenance, provided that the level of technical fluids is observed," the report says.

The Eurocar plant, the official manufacturer of Skoda cars in Ukraine, began producing cars in 2001, investments in the creation of the plant amounted to $250 million. Capacities for small-scale assembly of cars were created, buildings for welding and painting shops were built.

According to the Ukrautoprom association, in 2021 the plant assembled 3,476 vehicles, which is 2.7% more than a year earlier.

As reported, at present, the Eurocar plant operates as a humanitarian logistics hub, as well as a center for helping employees, with the involvement of a network of contacts of foreign partners as external support.