RGC restores gas supply to more than 308,000 customers over past two months

Nine gas distribution companies that operate under the Regional Gas Company (RGC) brand have restored gas distribution to more than 308,000 customers over the past two months, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the document, RGC companies returned 370 gas distribution points and 799 gas control points to work, while allocating more than UAH 200 million to restore critical infrastructure.

The total amount of damage inflicted by Russian invaders on RGC companies since the beginning of the war has exceeded UAH 1.6 billion.

"Now our main priority is to restore the distribution of gas as quickly as possible, where it is needed by people returning home. In particular, in Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions," Oleksiy Tiutiunyk, the COO of RGC, said.

According to him, the group relies on its own production of gas equipment and uses its most modern units to restore the destroyed distribution system.

Currently, RGC Production gas equipment is being used to resume gas distribution in the de-occupied regions. In the four months of 2022, RGC Production's modern automated plants produced 548 gas control points and 105 gas metering units.

"Gas distribution companies in the areas liberated from the invaders are now monitoring the dynamics of gas consumption by domestic and commercial consumers. Depending on the new levels of consumption, a decision will be made on the need for gas equipment. After all, many enterprises and households have been destroyed," RGC explained.