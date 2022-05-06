Google Play prohibits downloading, updating paid apps in Russia

The U.S.-based Google has banned Russian users and developers from downloading and updating paid applications on the Google Play platform.

"As part of our compliance efforts, Google Play is blocking the downloading of paid apps and updates to paid apps in Russia starting May 5, 2022," the Internet company Google said in an answer on its blog.

Moreover, this message is only shown in a notification in English and disappears when moving to the Russian-language version, an Interfax correspondent said.

Developers will still be able to place new free apps on Google Play and update existing ones but will be banned from offering any paid apps due to the company observing anti-Russian sanctions.

Subscriptions that have already been paid for will be valid until the period indicated in the app expires, and will be canceled afterward. The same is true for a free trial period.

Google suggests app developers grant users a trial period, up to 30 days, to existing users once their payments fail to proceed, or they may extend a user subscription for up to one year.

For any app falling into the category of 'critical services,' the company suggests making them completely free of charge or remove paid subscriptions for the time of this suspension.

One can download free apps without limitation, Google said.

Due to the problems that users faced when paying for services in stores based outside of Russia, Google introduced restrictions in relation to the operation of Google Play in the country from March 10. Apps of sanctioned Russian banks were removed from the online store of applications. Free apps may be downloaded without restriction.