Economy

20:23 06.05.2022

Google Play prohibits downloading, updating paid apps in Russia

2 min read
Google Play prohibits downloading, updating paid apps in Russia

The U.S.-based Google has banned Russian users and developers from downloading and updating paid applications on the Google Play platform.

"As part of our compliance efforts, Google Play is blocking the downloading of paid apps and updates to paid apps in Russia starting May 5, 2022," the Internet company Google said in an answer on its blog.

Moreover, this message is only shown in a notification in English and disappears when moving to the Russian-language version, an Interfax correspondent said.

Developers will still be able to place new free apps on Google Play and update existing ones but will be banned from offering any paid apps due to the company observing anti-Russian sanctions.

Subscriptions that have already been paid for will be valid until the period indicated in the app expires, and will be canceled afterward. The same is true for a free trial period.

Google suggests app developers grant users a trial period, up to 30 days, to existing users once their payments fail to proceed, or they may extend a user subscription for up to one year.

For any app falling into the category of 'critical services,' the company suggests making them completely free of charge or remove paid subscriptions for the time of this suspension.

One can download free apps without limitation, Google said.

Due to the problems that users faced when paying for services in stores based outside of Russia, Google introduced restrictions in relation to the operation of Google Play in the country from March 10. Apps of sanctioned Russian banks were removed from the online store of applications. Free apps may be downloaded without restriction.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Poland agree on permit-free passage of fuel trucks

Almost 70 vessels blocked in ports of Ukraine, six ships under foreign flag in Mariupol

Ukraine in talks with intl partners on provision of $11 bln, of which about $5 bln received – Finance Minister

Ukraine in May expects $500 mln grant from US, CAD 1 bln loans from Canada, EUR 150 mln from Germany, EUR 200 mln from Italy, $300 mln from Japan – Finance Minister

Population sells FX currency for $237.8 mln more than buys in April – NBU

LATEST

Interpipe, Revival of Region Foundation donate UAH 10.2 mln to military of Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukraine's intl reserves down by 4%, to $26.9 bln in April – NBU

Ukraine, Poland agree on permit-free passage of fuel trucks

Ukrhydroenergo plans to start exporting electricity to Poland, buys 1 MW section on May 7

Almost 70 vessels blocked in ports of Ukraine, six ships under foreign flag in Mariupol

Finance Minister pleased with work of state-owned banks, sees no reason for personnel changes

Ukraine in talks with intl partners on provision of $11 bln, of which about $5 bln received – Finance Minister

World has no alternative to Ukrainian agricultural products - Deputy Minister Vysotsky

Ukraine in May expects $500 mln grant from US, CAD 1 bln loans from Canada, EUR 150 mln from Germany, EUR 200 mln from Italy, $300 mln from Japan – Finance Minister

EIB, with EU guarantee, ready to accelerate issue of up to EUR1.5 bln to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD