Interpipe, Revival of Region Foundation donate UAH 10.2 mln to military of Dnipropetrovsk region

The Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe, together with the Revival of the Region Foundation created and financed with its support, has allocated UAH 10.2 million to support the Ukrainian armed forces of Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the company's press release on Friday, Interpipe and the Regional Revival Charitable Foundation have been helping Ukrainian defenders, hospitals and internally displaced persons for more than two months.

At the same time, the Revival of the Region charitable foundation is financed mainly by the company, trade unions of Interpipe enterprises and contributions from caring employees. During this time, more than UAH 3 million has been sent to help military units and territorial defense forces: spare parts and tools for the repair of trucks, barbed wire for fortifications, generators, as well as walkie-talkies, collimator sights, quadrotors, tablet computers and laptops are purchased.

Almost UAH 5 million was spent on equipment and ammunition – mainly bulletproof vests for defenders. In addition, unloading, T-shirts, balaclavas and other equipment for the mobilized employees of the company were purchased.

Some UAH 2 million was aid in the medical provision of hospitals and the military, including the mobilized workers of Interpipe. General first-aid kits are being formed for the defenders, medicines are being delivered to military units and to the front line. Artificial blood, painkillers, consumables, dressings, as well as additional equipment for hospitals that receive victims from the combat zone are being purchased.

Some UAH 180,000 amounted to humanitarian aid, in particular, support for local shelters and the delivery of European humanitarian supplies for doctors, shelters and military units.