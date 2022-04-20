Economy

16:31 20.04.2022

Since start of war, 93 enterprises moved to Lviv region

1 min read
Since start of war, 93 enterprises moved to Lviv region

Since the beginning of Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine, 93 enterprises have moved to Lviv region, the press service of the Lviv regional military administration reports.

"In general, we have processed more than 400 applications for relocation. Of the 93 enterprises that have already moved, 38 have started work," Orest Filts, the head of the investment policy department at the administration, said.

According to him, representatives of food, chemical, furniture, light industry and woodworking moved to Lviv region. As Filts noted, among them is Gemini Espresso, a natural coffee company, and MatrolLux, a manufacturer of mattresses, upholstered and cabinet furniture.

According to him, two more machine-building enterprises are planning to start work soon - Wind Farms of Ukraine LLC, which is part of Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant, and Pozhmashina, the only manufacturer of specialized firefighting equipment in Ukraine.

According to the estimates of the Lviv regional administration, more than 2,500 jobs will be created at the displaced enterprises.

Tags: #enterprises #lviv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:26 19.04.2022
Quite possible to restore steel enterprises in Mariupol – Illich Steel Works chief

Quite possible to restore steel enterprises in Mariupol – Illich Steel Works chief

18:10 26.03.2022
Five people injured in missile attack on Lviv – authorities

Five people injured in missile attack on Lviv – authorities

14:32 20.03.2022
21 out of 22 large enterprises resume work in Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

21 out of 22 large enterprises resume work in Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

10:25 18.03.2022
Ternopil regional administration receives over 50 applications for relocation of enterprises

Ternopil regional administration receives over 50 applications for relocation of enterprises

14:16 06.03.2022
State starts placing state orders for enterprises to meet critical needs – Shmyhal

State starts placing state orders for enterprises to meet critical needs – Shmyhal

11:38 26.02.2022
Russian troops land in Lviv region, Ukrainian army repels attack – Sadovy

Russian troops land in Lviv region, Ukrainian army repels attack – Sadovy

18:02 15.02.2022
Lviv region signs memo on restoration of European-gauge railway track to Polish border

Lviv region signs memo on restoration of European-gauge railway track to Polish border

16:52 05.08.2021
In Morshyn, where 66% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, no new cases recorded – Health Ministry

In Morshyn, where 66% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, no new cases recorded – Health Ministry

14:28 29.05.2021
Ukraine to cut 69 of 111 state defense enterprises - dpty defense minister

Ukraine to cut 69 of 111 state defense enterprises - dpty defense minister

09:24 26.04.2021
'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Lviv region from Monday

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Lviv region from Monday

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF expects Ukraine's state budget deficit to grow to 17.8% of GDP in 2022, return below 10% from 2027

Ukraine's GDP may fall by 35-50% in 2022 – Finance minister

Westinghouse provides humanitarian aid to Ukrainian nuclear power plants

About 30% of Ukraine's infrastructure destroyed due to Russia's invasion – minister

IMF estimates direct exposures of foreign banks to Ukraine at $11 bln

LATEST

Govt approves United24 procedure for using official accounts for donations in support of Ukraine – PM

About UAH 13 bln needed to restore 36 completely destroyed hospitals – Liashko

IMF expects Ukraine's state budget deficit to grow to 17.8% of GDP in 2022, return below 10% from 2027

Liashko: we find opportunity to resume work of Ukrainian pharmaceutical plants

Ukraine's GDP may fall by 35-50% in 2022 – Finance minister

World Bank president announces support of $50 bln for current quarter, $170 bln for 15 months to countries affected by war in Ukraine

Cabinet denounces agreement with Russia on cooperation in creation and operation of rocket, space and rocket technology

Westinghouse provides humanitarian aid to Ukrainian nuclear power plants

About 30% of Ukraine's infrastructure destroyed due to Russia's invasion – minister

IMF estimates direct exposures of foreign banks to Ukraine at $11 bln

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD