Since start of war, 93 enterprises moved to Lviv region

Since the beginning of Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine, 93 enterprises have moved to Lviv region, the press service of the Lviv regional military administration reports.

"In general, we have processed more than 400 applications for relocation. Of the 93 enterprises that have already moved, 38 have started work," Orest Filts, the head of the investment policy department at the administration, said.

According to him, representatives of food, chemical, furniture, light industry and woodworking moved to Lviv region. As Filts noted, among them is Gemini Espresso, a natural coffee company, and MatrolLux, a manufacturer of mattresses, upholstered and cabinet furniture.

According to him, two more machine-building enterprises are planning to start work soon - Wind Farms of Ukraine LLC, which is part of Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant, and Pozhmashina, the only manufacturer of specialized firefighting equipment in Ukraine.

According to the estimates of the Lviv regional administration, more than 2,500 jobs will be created at the displaced enterprises.