Monobank refuses to terminate customer service in Crimea and ORDLO

Virtual monobank refused to stop serving customers who were before the war and still have not left the territory of Crimea and the so called LPR and the DPR, due to dissatisfaction with this decision of 30% of people polled on Facebook, Oleh Horokhovsky, the co-founder of the bank, said.

"Of course, we will not make a decision that causes dissatisfaction with more than 30% of respondents. We will close the accounts of clients who left for Crimea and ORDLO on February 24," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

"Don't even ask for Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Eritrea," he added.

Tamila Tasheva, the Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea, noted that the decision to close the accounts of Ukrainians in the occupied territories is illegal.

"Tomorrow we will send you an official position with a legal justification for the inadmissibility of such steps and make a public statement on this matter ... I repeat, the decision is illegal and has no legal basis," she wrote under Horokhovsky's post.

Tasheva also expressed regret that such issues are decided by voting on Facebook.

"According to the law (on financial monitoring), we have the right to refuse service to any client at any time without explaining the reasons," the co-founder of monobank once wrote.

As reported, on April 18, virtual monobank stopped serving 11,250 customers who were before the war and still have not left the territory of the Russian Federation, Belarus, Crimea, LPR, DPR, North Korea, Syria and Eritrea.

As of December 31, 2021, the number of monobank customers amounted to 5 million people.