Germany to support ICC with additional EUR 1 mln – Baerbock

Germany will support the International Criminal Court (ICC) with an additional EUR 1 million, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, stressing the need to bring to justice the inhumane crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

"Every new day of war opens up new depths. All evidence must be provided to bring inhumane crimes to justice. We support the International Criminal Court with an additional 1 EUR million," Baerbock said, the German Foreign Ministry reported on Twitter on Monday.

She also pointed out the need to support Ukraine with heavy weapons.

"Ukraine needs more military support to fight back. We need a creative approach and pragmatism to also support Ukraine with heavy weapons," Baerbok said.