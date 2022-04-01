Economy

14:02 01.04.2022

All enterprises of military-industrial complex must work non-stop - Yermak at meeting with Ukroboronprom director general

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed with Director General of the state concern Ukroboronprom Yuriy Husev the work of the concern under martial law.

During the meeting they focused on key aspects of the functioning of Ukroboronprom and identified areas that require separate attention, the website of the President’s Office said on Friday.

"Today, all enterprises of the military-industrial complex must work round the clock. The Ukrainian Armed Forces need the effective work of every employee of the industry to repel Russia's aggression," Yermak stressed.

Interfax-Ukraine
