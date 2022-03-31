Economy

18:56 31.03.2022

Scholz: Germany will keep paying Russia for gas in euros, as per contracts

1 min read
Germany will keep paying Russia for gas in euros, as per contracts, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Germany has checked its contracts with Russia that say payment is in euros, the Focus publication quoted Scholz as saying at a news conference with his Austrian counterpart Karl Nehammer. Scholz had explained to Russian President Vladimir Putin that this was how it should remain and this is how it would be.

He also said it would take a long time to create a new infrastructure for gas supplies to Germany, but Berlin would continue to work on diversifying energy sources.

The Austrian said his country wanted to diversify supplies so as not to depend on gas supplies from Russia. He said the sanctions imposed against Russia should weaken it, and not those countries that have resorted to restrictive measures.

#russia #gas #germany
Interfax-Ukraine
