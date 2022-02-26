Georgia to give aid to Ukraine - Georgian govt press service

Georgia will give one million lari ($320,000) to provide aid to the people of Ukraine, the Georgian governmental press service said on Saturday.

"Pharmaceutical products and medical goods for the suffering people of Ukraine will be bought at money allotted from the country's Reserve Fund," the press service said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Georgia has not joined anti-Russian sanctions. When asked about Georgia's joining the West's sanctions, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, "anti-people and not thought out policies have ended in the country." He said that the policy pursued by radical opposition parties that demand that the Georgian authorities join anti-Russian sanctions are "irresponsible and damaging."