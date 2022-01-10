Ukrgazvydobuvannia launches 50 new wells in 2021

JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia in 2021 put into operation 50 new wells against 41 wells in 2020, the press service of the company said.

According to it, 11 of them are wells with a flow rate of over 100,000 cubic meters of gas per day and three wells with a flow rate of over 250,000 cubic meters per day.

At the end of 2021, in particular, thanks to one of these high-rate wells, a new Mospanivske field was discovered in Kharkiv region, the well now provides more than 200,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

In addition, in December, Ukrburgaz drilled a new well with a depth of 6,300 m in Poltava region at the recently discovered Skydanivske field, which gives over 200,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

As reported, Ukrgazvydobuvannia, 100% of which belongs to NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, in 2020 reduced production of marketable gas by 1.3% compared to 2019 - to 13.448 billion cubic meters, gross production - by 5%, to 14.233 billion cubic meters.

The production of liquid hydrocarbons by the company in 2020 decreased by 8.9% compared to 2019 - to 639,500 tonnes.