Mobile network operator lifecell to launch VoLTE be 2022

The mobile network operator lifecell plans to launch VoLTE (voice-over-LTE) technology in its 4G network by the end of 2021, this will allow subscribers to make ordinary phone calls through the high-speed mobile Internet network.

"The main advantages of VoLTE are excellent voice quality, faster connection times and more efficient use of the spectrum. And with the growing subscriber base and more active use of mobile Internet, we decided that now is a good time to launch. We are in the final stage of testing and we will launch the service by the end of the year," lifecell CEO Ismet Yazici said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the company is actively developing other innovative services as well: for example, sales of eSIM from lifecell in digital channels in October quadrupled compared to last year.

According to the lifecell CEO, the biggest problem of using eSIM in Ukraine is the lack of support for this technology by smartphones.

At the same time, Yazici expressed regret that even the implementation of the electronic SIM-card technology does not solve the problem of unregistered subscribers, since eSIM can be bought even at a kiosk and no documents need to be provided for this.

"You know that in Ukraine there is still no compulsory registration of subscribers, usually this is done at will. Users, if they do not register, create a false idea of privacy. But I do not believe in this. If your card is not registered, it only means the fact that in case of loss it will be difficult for you to prove that it is yours," he said.

At the same time, the lifecell CEO believes that the problem of many unregistered subscribers in Ukraine will be resolved in the near future.

The mobile network operator lifecell is the third largest operator in Ukraine.