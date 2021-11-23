DTEK Energy sees net loss fall by almost 90% in nine months of 2021

DTEK Energy in January-September 2021 reduced its net loss by 89.7% (by UAH 17.144 billion) compared to the same period last year - to UAH 1.975 billion.

According to a report on the company's website, this was significantly influenced by positive exchange rate differences, amounting to UAH 2.676 billion against negative UAH 7.94 billion last year.

DTEK Energy also announced that its revenue for the first nine months of this year increased by 13.7% (by UAH 4.326 billion) compared to the nine months of 2020 - to UAH 35.940 billion.

Gross profit for the reporting period amounted to UAH 4.914 billion, which is 2.4 times better than last year's figure.

According to the report, in January-September this year, DTEK Energy again became operationally profitable, although the absolute value of this profit amounted to only UAH 95 million, while the company ended January-September last year with an operating loss of UAH 7.475 billion.

The document also says that the company increased capital investments by almost 1.5 times in the first nine months of 2021 - up to UAH 3.09 billion, and its free cash at the end of this September amounted to UAH 1.267 billion against UAH 1.551 billion at the beginning of the year and UAH 421 million at the end of September 2020.

At the same time, in January-September this year, the company allocated UAH 2.65 billion for interest and restructuring of liabilities, which is 9.4 times more than in the same period last year.

Taking into account the previously published data for the first half of the year, in the third quarter of this year, DTEK Energy received UAH 1.268 billion of net loss, which is 2.5 times better than the indicator for the third quarter of 2020, with revenue growth by 11.3% - to UAH 12.426 billion.

Its gross profit decreased by 18.6% - to UAH 2.038 billion, while operating profit increased by 5.6% - to UAH 770 million.