Economy

16:20 08.09.2021

Ukraine preparing to issue govt bonds for $748 mln to develop mortgage

2 min read
Ukraine preparing to issue govt bonds for $748 mln to develop mortgage

Ukrainian authorities are planning to issue government bonds for UAH 20 billion ($748 million at the current exchange rate) for the development of mortgage, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"After the completion of the merger [of the State Mortgage Institution and PrJSC Ukrfinzhytlo], we are preparing a bond issue worth about UAH 20 billion so that mortgage programs are available to as many Ukrainians as possible," he said during a government meeting.

The Cabinet of Ministers on September 8 approved the merger of the State Mortgage Institution (engaged in refinancing mortgage loans) with PrJSC Ukrfinzhytlo, which ensures the functioning of the mortgage lending market in Ukraine and introduces financial and credit mechanisms for providing citizens with housing.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is currently considering a bill that proposes the issuance of government domestic loan bonds for UAH 20 billion for the implementation of the Affordable Mortgage presidential program. The bill has so far been adopted only at first reading.

It is assumed that government bonds, which will be issued by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, will be converted into additionally issued shares of Ukrfinzhytlo to provide citizens with housing and settle issues of financial and economic activities of the company in connection with the merger of the State Mortgage Institution to it.

According to the authors of the bill, its adoption, in particular, will allow in the short term to provide about 8,000 mortgage loans and purchase 12,000 apartments for subsequent transfer to financial leasing.

Tags: #bonds
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:01 31.08.2021
ICU announces launch of Ukraine's first mobile application for online trade in govt bonds

ICU announces launch of Ukraine's first mobile application for online trade in govt bonds

16:25 25.08.2021
Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

10:55 29.07.2021
Energy Ministry asks Finance Ministry to support Guaranteed Buyer's initiative to issue govt bonds to pay for 20% of 'green' electricity for 2021

Energy Ministry asks Finance Ministry to support Guaranteed Buyer's initiative to issue govt bonds to pay for 20% of 'green' electricity for 2021

13:50 11.06.2021
Ukrenergo plans to issue 'green' bonds for EUR 500 mln for payment to RES

Ukrenergo plans to issue 'green' bonds for EUR 500 mln for payment to RES

10:46 28.04.2021
Finance Ministry increases sales of hryvnia-pegged govt bonds to UAH 8.4 billion, rate of 5-month bonds grows to 9%

Finance Ministry increases sales of hryvnia-pegged govt bonds to UAH 8.4 billion, rate of 5-month bonds grows to 9%

09:33 12.02.2021
'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

16:21 26.01.2021
Bill on support of Energoatom provides for additional issue of UAH 7.3 bln govt bonds

Bill on support of Energoatom provides for additional issue of UAH 7.3 bln govt bonds

08:58 13.01.2021
Finance Ministry keeps rates on govt domestic loan bonds, raises UAH 7.6 bln, $48.2 mln at auctions

Finance Ministry keeps rates on govt domestic loan bonds, raises UAH 7.6 bln, $48.2 mln at auctions

11:01 05.11.2020
IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

16:05 22.10.2020
NBU could play role of market maker on secondary govt bonds market, denies participation in financing budget deficit

NBU could play role of market maker on secondary govt bonds market, denies participation in financing budget deficit

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dragon Capital downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.5%

Competition to select four members of Naftogaz Supervisory Board to be announced within one week – PM

Rada passes law on industrial parks

Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

Finance Ministry proposes to budget spending on health care at 4.5% of GDP, on education at 7.2% in consolidated document for 2022

LATEST

Parliament legalizes virtual assets

Volumes of partner deliveries by Ukrposhta growing – CEO

Dragon Capital downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.5%

Competition to select four members of Naftogaz Supervisory Board to be announced within one week – PM

American Chamber urges Rada, PM to discuss any legislative changes significant for investors with business

Rada passes law on industrial parks

Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

Finance Ministry proposes to budget spending on health care at 4.5% of GDP, on education at 7.2% in consolidated document for 2022

Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD