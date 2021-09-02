YES to hold new format event in Mystetsky Arsenal in Kyiv on Sept 9-11

The Yalta European Strategy (YES) in partnership with the Victor Pinchuk Foundation will hold a new format event – YES Brainstorming from September 9 through September 11 in Kyiv.

The press service of YES said that YES Brainstorming will focus on "Post-COVID = Pre-Disaster? Steps to Survival."

A new format discussion – YES Brainstorming – will be an exclusive, interactive conversation from Ukraine's most promising leaders, with some of the world's most acclaimed thinkers. According to a hybrid format, key speakers and a select audience will attend the event in person in Kyiv, as well as join it online. Live broadcasting will be provided to a wider audience.

The agenda will focus on global risks, such as climate change, future pandemics and the potential fallout from technical disruptions, as well as challenges for the international order, and how to overcome such threats and leverage the opportunities available to the humankind. The second part of the discussion will focus on the challenges and opportunities specific to Ukraine and how it relates to their international counterparts.

Due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, YES has opted to hold this special event with only 50-70 participants present at the most sessions this year.

The traditional YES Annual Meeting moved to 2022.